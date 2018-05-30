Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: We Didn't Come to Win Against Super Eagles - DRC Coach

Florent Ibenge, Head Coach of the visiting Democratic Republic of Congo national team says the friendly match his team played with the Super Eagles was not to win the Nigerian team.

Ibenge told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the game was to prepare the Nigerian, team for the World Cup.

"We did not come to win the Super Eagles of Nigeria but to give her a good match that could prepare the team well for the World Cup in Russia.

"We came to give the Super Eagle a good match to prepare and strengthen her for the World Cup.

"Nigeria has a good team and it was necessary to play a good game to put the team in a good shape for the World Cup," he said.

Gernot Rohr, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, said that his players did well even though some of them just came in from China for the match and were looking tired.

Rohr said that his boys scored a wonderful goal but could not score another before a penalty was awarded against them.

"We didn't win the match but it was an interesting test for everybody, especially for some players we did not know so well and I am satisfied with their performance.

"We did not have the profile I saw in the center-forward but now we have found it.

"In this game we also saw that we have some problems with our full back, we will work on it, as we have few days to be ready," he said.

According to Rohr, Victor Moses, Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo will be part of a game on June 2 in London as part of preparations for the national team.

"I think the team will be better in that game than what we have now but it was interesting to see everybody play today," he added.

The Super Eagles coach disclosed that Moses Simon had taken a second medical opinion in Abuja and if it was same with the first one, it would not be possible for him to be in London.

NAN reports that the international friendly match between the Super Eagles and the DR Congo national team at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt ended 1-1.

William Ekong scored for Nigeria in the 15th minute of the first half while Mpoku Paul-Jose equalized for the Congolese with a penalty in the 77th minute. (NAN)