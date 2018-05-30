Nigeria: 2019 Elections - U.S., UK, Others Pledges to Support Nigeria

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan among others have pledged to support Nigeria to achieve free and fair election.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, to celebrate the nation's democracy day, the head, press and public affairs officer, British High Commission, Joe Abuku said the commission offer its strong support to the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) and welcome the technical improvements they have introduced to the electoral process.

It also urged the government and legislators to work with INEC to achieve further improvements at least six months before the elections, in line with the established ECOWAS protocol.

The statement said in Nigeria, as in other countries, the right for all citizens to enjoy equal participation in the democratic process was achieved after considerable struggle and suff

It recalled and celebrates all those who sacrificed so much for the freedoms the nation curently enjoys.

The statement said: "We congratulate Nigeria on its progress since 1999, including the first peaceful transition of power from a ruling party to an opposition party in 2015. As we celebrate your progress, we encourage and support Nigeria and its people to consolidate and deepen democracy as the country heads towards important elections next year.

"Who will win the general elections in 2019 is a decision for the Nigerian people. Our concern as partners of Nigeria is to see a process that is free, fair and inclusive. We are particularly keen to see greater participation in politics from under-represented groups, including women, young people and people with disabilities."

It noted that the struggle to achieve democracy gives it a special value and places responsibility on all the countries to support the democratic process.

"Democracy is not only about the voting process. It also requires a strong and ongoing commitment from political actors to uphold the democratic ideal.

"We have noted with concern recent reports of violence, intimidation and corruption, both within parties and between parties.

"We take advantage of this national celebration of democracy to urge all political parties to maintain Nigerian and international norms and support a credible process. It is the fundamental right of the Nigerian people to freely express their will now and in the forthcoming elections," the statement added.