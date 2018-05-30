Kenya: Free-Scoring Rupia Named KPL's April Best

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League (KPL) top scorer Elvis Rupia has beaten the Zoo Kericho dynamic duo of Mike Madoya and Nicholas Kipkurui to scoop April's SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month gong.

Rupia who banged home his 12th goal of the season on Sunday as Nzoia ran riot beating Wazito FC 3-0 in Nairobi hit the back of the net four times in the month of April and found favor with the SJAK football commission who voted him over the Kericho duo.

The forward managed to earn 19 points off the final vote tally, beating Kipkurui who managed 17 while Madoya picked 15 points. Vihiga United's Chris Masinza finished fourth with nine points.

Madoya and Kipkurui also scored four goals while Vihiga's Masinza scored three.

After his goal against Wazito on Sunday, his head coach Bernard Mwalala was full of praise for the striker but urged him to stay grounded.

"It is very good for him to hit such kind of form and I am proud of him. But he should not let it get into his head. He should continue working hard and working for the team, not him individually," Mwalala said.