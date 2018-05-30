30 May 2018

Nigeria: Argentina Spies On Eagles Against DR Congo

Super Eagles' perceived main rivals in Group D of the World Cup in Russia, Argentina, sent spies to monitor the three-time African champions as they take on DR Congo in an international friendly last Monday in Port Harcourt.

Argentina's media group, TyCSports which also uploaded video clips of the match on its website described the game as a 'timid' draw.

In the video clips, Eagles were given man-by-man analysis of the Nigerian squad.

According to the publication, "The Nigerian team fails to lift its head, after a defeat in March against Serbia and the recent news of the injury of Moses Simon, who for that reason will miss the World Cup," the Argentine medium remarked.

