Nigeria: Floods Render Boko Haram Victims Further Homeless

Maiduguri — Flooding has left more than 12 000 refugees displaced by the Boko Haram terror group homeless in northeastern Nigeria.

The Borno State, which is the epicentre of the terrorism by the Muslim extremists, is worst hit by the strong winds and sandstorms that have wreaked varying degrees of damage to infrastructure at displacement sites.

Some 778 shelters and 259 latrines have been destroyed, with 2 355 households affected.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) confirmed out of the 44 camps assessed, 11 sites sustained severe damages of varying degrees to emergency shelters, latrines and shower points. Lesser impact was felt at the rest of the sites.

The worst hit of the camps assessed was 'Muna El-Badawe' camp in Jere, which experienced severe damages to over 500 shelters and 105 latrines.

Some 579 households in the camp were affected and are currently in need of shelter.

Northeastern Nigeria is experiencing bloodshed in the wake of incessant attacks by the Boko Haram.

The insurgency has left an estimated 100 000 people dead.

Attacks by the militants, and subsequent clashes with the Nigerian Army, has forced more than 2 million people to flee their homes.