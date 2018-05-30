29 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tears and Heartbreak At Sadia Sukhraj Funeral

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: News24/YouTube
The funeral procession for Sadia Sukhraj.

A never-ending sea of teary-eyed mourners came together in Chatsworth on Tuesday to remember the nine-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl, Sadia Sukhraj, who was killed after a botched hijacking.

With heavy rains came continual tears as women, children, hardened police officers, and even politicians, grieved for little Sadia at the Christian Revival Centre.

From DA leader Mmusi Maimane to Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay, there was not a dry eye in sight.

Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was in the car with her during the incident and is believed to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.

The hijackers crashed into a truck shortly after fleeing. One assailant was arrested, another killed and the third is still on the run.

"We will leave no stone unturned to rid our area of crime and its criminals. Government will escalate a more effective status in combating crime," Dr Paul Lutchman, a close family friend, declared at the service.

During the church ceremony, a teary-eyed resident told News24: "How can this happen? How can people be this cruel to attack a family? What is this country coming to?"

Family members, however, showed strong support for police as high-ranking officials attended the ceremony.

"The police are our friends. We want to tell them that you have our full support," Pastor Cyril Pillay, a family relative, said.

In an interview after the ceremony, Pillay further called for calm from the community.

"We have to use cool heads. The perpetrator is the person that must be targeted, not the police. I would, together with religious leaders, support the police. They are our mothers and fathers and sisters and children who are trying to work hard. This is a consequence of high rates of crime and unemployment in the country."

Pillay said that, while there was a lot of emotion behind the death, "we believe in the justice system". He said there would be a contingent of community members in court.

"We will make our presence known, but we must not start a war that we cannot end. The community must be warm-hearted."

Pillay added that the family were struggling to cope with the loss.

"The family is traumatised. On Sunday night, I was with Sadia. I prayed, hugged and kissed her. They are extremely traumatised."

Community in mourning

For at least two hours, thousands of mourners from all races, cultures and religions paid their respects to the innocent young girl.

At the burial ceremony, rain pelted down as family members sang church songs and stood close together, constantly fighting back their tears.

As her body was being lowered, Sadia's father Shailendra held his wife tightly, nodding his head from side to side, visibly struggling to cope with the grief.

Finally, doves were released signifying a hope for peaceful rest on the young girl.

"She at in peace now," a woman in the crowd whispered.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Gold' Rush Hits Tiny Village

"Gold diggers" from the rural village of KwaMachi in Harding, in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, are spending nights and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.