Kenya: Concern Over Player's Death on Court

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) now wants all clubs to ensure their players undergo thorough and regular medical check-ups before they are registered to play in the different leagues.

The concern follows weekend's incident in Kakamega in which a Mount Kenya University basketball team player, Stephen Imboche Musundi, collapsed and died during a National Division One League match between the students and Nebulas Club on the Kakamega Police Canteen court.

KBF chairman Paul Otula says the unfortunate incident could have been prevented if the teams ensured that their players were in good health before taking to the court.

"I and the Kenya Basketball Federation send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the Mount Kenya University community following the loss of Musundi whose future as a budding basketball player has been cut short by the tragic death," Otula said.

"I, however, think such incidents can have been avoided if our clubs take players' health seriously," Otula, who is also a member of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya's executive committee, said in a statement.

According to Kenya Basketball Players Welfare Association officer Dennis Achiego Opiyo, Musundi, who was not ill before the match, received an in bound pass from a team-mate, passed it on and fell onto the ground without having made any contact with any other player.

Opiyo said the 27-year-old student, whose nickname was "Kibet", was rushed to hospital but had died on arrival. Otula said the federation will now make it mandatory that clubs deposit players' contracts alongside medical reports which must be periodically updated "to ensure all players are medical sound."

"As a federation, we want to ensure such incidents are not repeated, and we will be very vigilant in ensuring this is fully implemented," he said.

KBF treasurer Peter Orero, secretary Vitalis Gode and international coaches' instructor Ronnie Owino, who is also the Strathmore University women's basketball team coach, also sent messages of condolences.

Musundi's sister-in-law, Charity Wanjiku, said family and friends are meeting daily at the family's Langas estate residence in Eldoret.

Wanjiku said the player's body will leave the mortuary on Tuesday, June 5 for a two-day stay at his Ishisiru Centre home in Esumenya Village of Kakamega County where burial will take place on Thursday, June 7.