Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Rohr Reveals Super Eagles' Weakness

A problem identified is half solved is a popular saying and that perhaps applies to the Super Eagles where coach Gernot Rohr has mentioned the full-back position as the team's major headache presently.

After struggling to a 1-1 draw against Congo DR on Monday albeit with a less strong squad, Rohr said more work is still needed to be done on the country's fullbacks.

"We have some problems with our fullbacks, but we will work on this. We have a few days to be ready," Rohr said in Port Harcourt.

For the Congo DR game, Elderson Echiejile started at left back, while Tyronne Ebuehi was at right back position.

Ebuehi later gave way to Shehu Abdullahi after he was forced out by injury in the 76th minute, while Ola Aina replaced Elderson.

The Chelsea defender was culpable for the penalty, which led to the DRC equaliser and Rohr did not hide his disappointment on the somewhat needless foul.

The other fullbacka in the squad is Russia-based Brian Idowu and Stephen Eze.

Rohr further said he will only take four fullbacks to Russia.

"We've five fullbacks, we can only take four (to World Cup)," he said

Already, Rohr has hinted that medical tests will be carried out on Ebuehi, who is suspected to have cupped a muscle injury in the game against Congo DR, before he makes up his mind on adding him or dropping him from the final World Cup squad.

"We have to test him and be sure of what the problem is, we hope it is not something serious," Rohr told PREMIUM TIMES in Port Harcourt.

With the Congo DR game now done and dusted, the next stop for the Eagles is in London where they will face England's Three Lions in Wembley on Saturday.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the Super Eagles will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) on Wednesday next week.