30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Super Eagles Get Warning From Messi

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.
By Tunde Eludini

At a time the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is complaining about his fullbacks, Lionel Messi is showing that his scoring boots are intact.

Messi underlined his readiness to face the Super Eagles and other group opponents at the World Cup, Iceland and Croatia with another masterclass performance late Tuesday night.

He scored a hat-trick in his country's 4-0 demolition of Haiti in a tune-up match.

The Barcelona star broke the deadlock in the 17th minute before he completed his hat-trick in eight second-half minutes against the Caribbean minnows.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then set up substitute and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero with 21 minutes remaining at La Bombonera, where Haiti did not register a shot.

The Super Eagles are the last group opponents for Argentina at the World Cup.

Nigeria have lost all previous World Cup matches against Argentina.

