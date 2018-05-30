Tanzania Assesses Damage Caused By Rains

Dar es Salaam — The government is currently conducting a nationwide survey aimed at identifying the damage to road infrastructure caused by recent rains.

This was said in Parliament by deputy minister of Works, Transport and Communications Elias Kwandikwa.

He said this when he was responding to a question by Karagwe Member of Parliament Innocent Bashungwa (CCM) on Tuesday, May 29.

"The government, through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), is now assessing the damage caused by rains to determine the exact amount of money needed to repair them," he said.