29 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Assesses Damage Caused By Rains

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The government is currently conducting a nationwide survey aimed at identifying the damage to road infrastructure caused by recent rains.

This was said in Parliament by deputy minister of Works, Transport and Communications Elias Kwandikwa.

He said this when he was responding to a question by Karagwe Member of Parliament Innocent Bashungwa (CCM) on Tuesday, May 29.

"The government, through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), is now assessing the damage caused by rains to determine the exact amount of money needed to repair them," he said.

Tanzania

What It Means for Tanzania's High Court to Lift Injunction Against Use of Online Content Regulations

The High Court of Tanzania in Mtwara Zone has removed from the court a case on the online content regulation filed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.