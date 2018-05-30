30 May 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Libya: Is Libya Ready for Elections?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: RFI
Prime Minister of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj,
By Jamie Dettmer

Rival Libyan leaders and diplomats from more than 20 countries meeting Tuesday in Paris agreed in principle the strife-torn North African state should hold elections later this year.

The summit was French President Emmanuel Macron's second effort to bring peace to Libya.

Macron hailed the declaration, saying it was a turning point in efforts to bring about a settlement in Libya. "We now have clear commitments for the country, an approved

calendar for parliamentary and presidential elections," he said.

The head of a U.N.-backed "unity" government in Tripoli Fayez al-Sarraj, 75-year-old Khalifa Haftar, whose military forces dominate the country's east, along with the speaker of a parliament based in the eastern town of Tobruk declared the fractured country should hold presidential and legislative elections on December 10, according to French officials.

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, tweeted confirmation: "Positive that all #Libya parties present at #Paris conference agreed timeline leading to elections in December. Let us hope, and help them in keeping this important commitment."

More on This

National Conversation Reveals Libyans' Desire for 'United and Sovereign Nation' - UN Representative

Conversations taking place across Libya indicate that citizens are "yearning for a united and sovereign nation," the top… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.