Libya: Is Libya Ready for Elections?

Photo: RFI

Prime Minister of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj,

Rival Libyan leaders and diplomats from more than 20 countries meeting Tuesday in Paris agreed in principle the strife-torn North African state should hold elections later this year.

The summit was French President Emmanuel Macron's second effort to bring peace to Libya.

Macron hailed the declaration, saying it was a turning point in efforts to bring about a settlement in Libya. "We now have clear commitments for the country, an approved

calendar for parliamentary and presidential elections," he said.

The head of a U.N.-backed "unity" government in Tripoli Fayez al-Sarraj, 75-year-old Khalifa Haftar, whose military forces dominate the country's east, along with the speaker of a parliament based in the eastern town of Tobruk declared the fractured country should hold presidential and legislative elections on December 10, according to French officials.

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, tweeted confirmation: "Positive that all #Libya parties present at #Paris conference agreed timeline leading to elections in December. Let us hope, and help them in keeping this important commitment."