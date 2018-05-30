Uganda: Villa Fans, Vipers Coach Bring Uganda Cup Semi-Final Into Disrepute

The Stanbic Bank sponsored Fufa Uganda cup semi-final first leg between SC Villa and arch-rivals Vipers SC on Sunday May 27 at the Mutesa II stadium in Wankulukuku ended in a goalless draw.

For some reason, the sharing of spoils almost degenerated into a fight outside the stadium between the fans. But police quickly sprang into action and quelled the simmering violence, which appeared to be instigated by a section of animated Villa fans.

Police fired live bullets in the air and tear gas to disperse the hooligans. Focus will now turn to the return leg on June 5 at the St Mary's stadium in Kitende. But before that, the issue of fans hooliganism will need urgent redress, as it is bound to spill over further and bring the game into disrepute.

It should be noted that Vipers coach Miguel Duarte Da Costa had to be rushed to hospital at halftime in a standby ambulance, after he was assaulted by a fan from the Villa section right outside the dressing rooms.

It is also said that Da Costa had incited some Villa fans by sticking out his middle finger, as he approached the locker-room. For that to have happened only smacked of seeming negligence on the tournament organizers to protect match officials and players.

Also, if Da Costa stuck out the middle finger, he acted unprofessionally, and can be faulted for stocking the fire between Vipers and Villa, that keeps growing each passing day.

That said, when the Vipers officials and players hesitated to resume play in the second half because they were scared of their safety, some Fufa officials' reaction was surprising.

Vipers' spokesman Abdu Wasike asked Fufa's Hamidu Juma to ensure that the Villa fans behind their technical area are removed for them to resume play. Throughout the first half, Villa fans kept throwing stones at the Vipers bench.

But Juma told Wasike: "That is not for you as Vipers to demand. Only the referee can make such a demand." The reaction of Juma, commonly known as 'Midi' did not suggest that he saw the situation as critical.

Equally so, the Villa officials led by club President Ben Misagga acted in a similar way, asking the referees why the game was delayed. Yet, they were not in any haste to rein in on their fans, who seemed quite irate on the evening.

In fact, the only time Misagga moved frantically to save the situation was when he was escaping the tear gas that had turned his eyes red. Dickson Okello, one of the security officers at the game said that for such a big game, more manpower was needed otherwise, the situation could have boiled over.

There will probably be a beefing up of security for the second leg. After what happened to Da Costa, Fufa can ill afford to just be a reactionary force going forward. So many people have talked about the dangers of hooliganism.

People could easily lose their lives one day in a similar game, because Fufa and the clubs have failed to be tough on the problem. As things stand, the perpetrators of hooliganism have been at large for years, yet they are not reprimanded.

Two seasons ago, KCCA FC's former chairman Julius Kabugo and his management decided to clamp down on the errant fans at the club. They were threatened with arrest, because as Kabugo put it, dragging the brand of the club through the mud, with all the prospective sponsors, could not be afforded. Since then, the fans, who used to attack players and their coaches became orderly.

One would be hard pressed to remember a time, when KCCA fans ever attempted to be violent. Meanwhile, one would be hard pressed to remember many clear goal-scoring chances created between Villa and Vipers on Sunday.

While it was an intriguing encounter, where the levels of competition were at fever peak, tackles flying in, foreheads locking at times and mini brawls stopped by referee William Oloya, both sides played like away teams, more determined not to lose the game than anything else.

To understand how conservative the two sides were, both deployed centre-backs in midfield: The under-20 international Geoffrey Wasswa stood out for Vipers, while Cranes international Bernard Muwanga, the Villa skipper did enough to interfere with Vipers' flow.

As much as the game remains evenly poised going into the second leg, the Villa faithful turned on their coach Wasswa Bbosa for his defensive approach. For a number of them, as the home team, they were expecting to take the initiative and take a win into the second leg.

Yet, considering the kind of record Vipers has over Villa, many are resigned, that there is little chance for them in Kitende, because even there, the approach is unlikely to change.

One Villa fan, Moses Kyazze said, "How can we claim to be a big side, that always wants to win, yet we do not attack teams as much?" Questions were asked of Bbosa on why he kept attacking midfielders Abel Eturude, Vitalis Tabu and Ambrose Kirya on the bench throughout.

However, Bbosa told The Observer, that his team had more shots on target than Vipers. "And had we been more clinical, victory was ours. While our strategy on the day, was to play a counter-attacking game, that is not the reason we failed to win," Bbosa said.

It is now five successive games that Villa has played and not scored. But the Jogoos boast of a record this time round. They are the only team remaining in the Uganda Cup, yet to concede a goal. Villa beat Hope Doves 2-0 before they met Bright Stars FC, whom they knocked out too by the same margin.

In addition, Villa beat Ndejje University 1-0 before they beat Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-0 in the quarter-finals. That is indicative of how tough their defence has been throughout. On the other hand, Vipers' assistant coach Edward Golola was disappointed that his team could not turn their dominance into goals.

"I do not think we applied ourselves well in the final third. The players did not execute the plan well. While we had worked on controlling the game in terms of possession, which we did well, we did not create chances," Golola said.

Summarily, Vipers played with a lot of arrogance, seeing the way they kept possession and made Villa chase and work to get it back. Midfielder Moses Waiswa, Wasswa and Duncan Sseninde did their utmost to hide the ball, and peg Villa back. But they hardly fed striker Daniel 'Muzeyi' Sserunkuma with much to pounce on.

Essentially, Vipers failed to breach Villa's defensive lines, because the hosts played so close to their goal, leaving no space behind for Vipers' forwards, including Erisa Ssekisambu to run into. Hopefully the second leg will open up.

