29 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various cities in the US, Italy, Germany, Norway and Australia have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The nationals in the US cities of Portland, Oregon Phoenix, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino celebrated the Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting the unity and the love they have towards their country.

Likewise, nationals in the Italian cities of Roma, Catania, Bari, Genoa and Torino celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary through staging various activities portraying the true image of their country.

The Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros gave briefing on the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean people during the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty and called for strengthening participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

The Eritrean community members in Central Norway also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

In related news, the Eritrean nationals in Sidney, Australia, celebrated the Independence Day anniversary featuring cultural and artistic performances.

Eritrea

Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day

Eritrean nationals residing in Tubingen, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.