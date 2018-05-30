Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various cities in the US, Italy, Germany, Norway and Australia have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The nationals in the US cities of Portland, Oregon Phoenix, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino celebrated the Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting the unity and the love they have towards their country.

Likewise, nationals in the Italian cities of Roma, Catania, Bari, Genoa and Torino celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary through staging various activities portraying the true image of their country.

The Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros gave briefing on the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean people during the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty and called for strengthening participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

The Eritrean community members in Central Norway also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

In related news, the Eritrean nationals in Sidney, Australia, celebrated the Independence Day anniversary featuring cultural and artistic performances.