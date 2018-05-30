Uganda: Mutebi Furious but KCCA in Uganda Cup Driving Seat

Kampala/Masaka - Of the four teams left in this season's Stanbic Uganda Cup, KCCA can start making plans for the final slated next month in Kumi.

This is after the reigning champions registered a 1-0 first leg win away to Synergy in Masaka yesterday.

While the result appears to give Mike Mutebi's side a huge advantage, the KCCA manager was left upset by his side's display on the day.

"The Synergy boys played well. They caused us to play as poorly as we did," Mutebi said before turning on his players. "I am very annoyed with the so called senior players like Saddam Juma. They dont show theyre in charge you cannot influence the game," he added.

Patrick Kaddu scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half but that did little to soothe his manager.

"We have an advantage we won may be we can do enough to win the second leg. Instead of waiting for Sserwadda we're playing the Saddam Juma's the enigmas promise, promise, when will they fulfill that promise," Mutebi wondered.

His opposite number Brian Ssenyondo was equally scathing in assessment of his players.

"I did my best as a coach. So, my defender Muhammad is to blame. The game was good, played some good football only that we conceded the stupid goal," he said.

Defender Muhammad Yiga was at fault for the KCCA goal that now leaves the relegated Big League side with a mountain to climb ahead of next week's second leg.

Meanwhile, Vipers coach Miguel Da Costa is recovering well after being hit by a stone in Sunday's first leg semi-final at Wankulukuku where his side drew 0-0 with Vipers.

The incident has gone someway in deepening the rivalry between the new league champions and Uganda's most successful club.