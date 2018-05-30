Works minister John Mutorwa says the government spent about N$1,3 billion on road accidents in 2017 as the crashes continued to increase.

He made these remarks yesterday at the road safety stakeholders' workshop in Windhoek.

The three-day workshop is aimed at training participants on how to reduce the burden of road trauma in Namibia, and to enhance knowledge in fundamental principles for the effective management of road safety interventions.

Mutorwa said some Namibian road users need to change their behaviour and driving attitudes by "strictly respecting road rules and laws to make our roads pleasant to drive on" to reduce the cost to the government as accidents have a negative impact on the country's economy.

"It is unacceptable for the country to continue down this road as we cannot afford such losses. This is particularly bad, given the understanding that road accidents are preventable," he stressed.

Despite having world-class roads infrastructure, Namibia's road safety record was a big concern.

Mutorwa added that the country records about 19 000 accidents per year, from which more than 700 lives are lost, while over 7 000 people are left with life-changing injuries.

The minister added that the figures recorded on Namibian roads were "too high to be ignored as we believe that one life lost is one life too many".

"When these accident figures are analysed about the country's demographics, it is shocking to learn that Namibia stands out way above the African average of 26 fatalities per 100 000 inhabitants," he said.

At the same event, Dave Cliff, chief executive officer of Global Road Safety Partnership, an organisation dedicated to the sustainable reduction of road-crash deaths and injuries in low- and middle-income countries, said over 1,3 million people lose their lives every year due to road accidents, translating to 3 600 killed on a daily basis. Over 50 million people suffer life-changing injuries as a result of road crashes worldwide.

According to him, most road accidents, or 90% of fatalities in the world, are recorded in developing countries, despite them having fewer vehicles.

"Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, the recorded number of deaths and injuries resulting from road accidents are only a fraction of the true number," he said.

African countries make up 20% of the world's road traffic deaths, but have only 2,3% of the world's vehicles.

Cliff added that road accidents in many countries, especially in developing countries, remain a significant public health and development challenge that has broad social and economic consequences.

The situation in middle-income countries (including Namibia) presents a significant challenge to their economies because if it remains unaddressed, it can lead to a cycle of poverty, exacerbated by income loss. The aim of road safety policies should thus be to guarantee protection to all users, he noted.