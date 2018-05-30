Zimbabwe: I'm Being Framed, Suspected Poacher Tells Court

A Beatrice man who reportedly poached impalas and duikers worth $4 000 from Ruzambo Farm owned by National People's Party (NPP) leader Dr Joice Mujuru yesterday claimed he was being framed for political reasons.

Abel Kasawaya (61) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora facing charges of contravening a section of Parks and Wild life Act.

The Act criminalises hunting or removing any animal or any part of any animal from any land or from one place to another.

Kasawaya, who was represented by Makiya and Partners, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said the allegations were fabricated because he refused to join Dr Mujuru's political party.

"I did not use fire arm on the day in question and the two impalas and duikers were brought by the complainant into my homestead.

"These are malicious allegations emanating from the bitter relationship between the two of us after I refused to support her party," he said.

The case was remanded to June 12.

The prosecutor, Mr Norman Koropi, alleged that on November 23 last year Kasawaya went to Ruzambo Farm where he shot and killed two impalas and two duikers.

He allegedly used his shotgun to commit the offences.

Biari Awiri, a security guard at Ruzambo Farm who was on his way to Silver Oak Farm, heard the gunshots.

He saw Kasawaya disembarking from a parked vehicle going into the farm, it is alleged.

Awiri alerted another farm worker Maxwell Mukwanda.

Mr Koropi further alleged that Mukwanda, Clifford Nyathi and other farm workers made a follow up on Kasawaya whom they found at his homestead.

They conducted a search at his house and found two dead impalas and two dead duikers in a storeroom.

Nyathi reported Kasawaya to the police, leading to his arrest.