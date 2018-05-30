Zimbabwe: Makore Back in Squad

Mighty Warriors top striker Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore is back into the national team fold after an eight-month absence.

She headlines a 26-member squad expected to go into camp today to prepare for the last hurdle and secure a passage to the Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Ghana in November.

The Mighty Warriors meet Zambia on June 6 in Lusaka before they host She-polopolo in the return leg four days later.

Coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji" Sibanda has stuck with the bulk of the players who did duty against Namibia in April.

However, she has drafted one of her top strikers Makore, who was away in Spain, featuring for the league side Sporting Club Hueleva.

Makore has since returned home following the expiry of her short contract in Europe where she got some good reviews and scored a number of goals for the club.

The coach said the striker will have to fight for a place into the team.

"We welcome her, it's not a straight entry, she is coming to fight like any other player and that's great, it gives us more competition.

"Her shape and performance will determine her inclusion," Sibanda said.

Makore missed the Africa Women Cup of Nations first round matches against Namibia which Zimbabwe won 4-0 on aggregate due to an ankle injury.

She reunites with the team having last played in the COSAFA Cup in Bulawayo in September.

The Black Rhinos Queens forward was the toast of that regional tournament after scoring nine goals to emerge as the tournament's top markswoman.

Unfortunately her goals could not propel the Mighty Warriors to glory and they lost to South Africa's Banyana Banyana in the final.

Zambia denied Zimbabwe a place at the Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in 2014 after beating them 2-0 on aggregate.

However, Sibanda is confident that her charges, who were at the finals in Cameroon two years ago, will once again qualify for the Nations Cup finals.

"We are positive and we are going to focus on the match and concentrate on what we good at, that will make us do well," said Sibanda.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana), Shebba Rauli (Auckaland).

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline Academy), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Patience Masitara (Correctional), Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans), Tabeth Mutinhiri (Herentals), Sarudzai Chikowore (Harare City).

Midfielders

Talent Mandaza (Black Rhinos), Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos), Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows), Kudzai Chiparausha (Blue Swallows).

Strikers: Rutendo Makore, Erina Jeke (Correctional), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Susan Nyama (Herentals), Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Tafadzwa Tsunguro (ZRP).