30 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Drags Ex-Wife to Court Over Upkeep

By Sydney Mubaiwa

A Bikita veterinary officer has dragged his ex-wife to court, demanding payment of maintenance arrears amounting to over $13 000 for the upkeep of their three children.

Malvern Mashava accuses his wife, Eustina Mugadza (39), who works as a teacher in Bikita of reneging on payment of her monthly maintenance since 2010, resulting in the arrears.

Mashava separated with his wife eight years ago.

The court ordered the estranged couple to equally contribute towards the upkeep and school fees for their three children who are at boarding schools.

Mashava alleges that since 2010, Mugadza never bothered to meet her part of the bargain and her maintenance arrears now stood at $13 000.

He wants the court to order his ex-wife to pay him for taking care of the children alone.

