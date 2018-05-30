30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 20 Arrested During Chatsworth Police Station Protest Appear in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Twenty people who were arrested during a protest in Chatsworth, south of Durban, are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Local residents had protested outside the police station on Monday night to demand justice for 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

Sukhraj was shot dead in a botched hijacking near a school in Shallcross.

Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was in the car with her during the incident and is believed to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.

The hijackers crashed into a truck shortly after fleeing. One assailant was arrested, another killed and the third is still on the run.

Sadia was laid to rest in an emotional funeral on Tuesday.

A never-ending sea of teary-eyed mourners came together in Chatsworth.

With heavy rains came continual tears as women, children, hardened police officers, and even politicians, grieved for little Sadia at the Christian Revival Centre.

For at least two hours, thousands of mourners from all races, cultures and religions paid their respects to the young girl.

At the burial ceremony, rain pelted down as family members sang church songs and stood close together, constantly fighting back their tears.

As her body was being lowered, Shailendra held his wife tightly, nodding his head from side to side, visibly struggling to cope with the grief.

Finally, doves were released signifying the hope of a peaceful rest for the young girl.

"She at peace now," a woman in the crowd whispered.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Gold' Rush Hits Tiny Village

"Gold diggers" from the rural village of KwaMachi in Harding, in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, are spending nights and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.