Botswana: Long Awaited Media Briefing Today

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will this afternoon at 3pm open a new page by holding the long awaited press briefing by the presidency.

Together with his cabinet, he will address the media at the Mass Media Complex in Gaborone.

Government spokesperson, Dr Jeff Ramsay said in an interview that the press briefing would be the first of its kind, giving the President an opportunity to meet a full sitting of the domestic media.

"It is his first of many such engagements because he believes that the public through the press needs to be constantly engaged by the government. That is at the core of his administration to keep the public informed," he said.

He said President Masisi may to some extent during the press briefing, outline his roadmap to the public.

Dr Ramsay said government as a whole would constantly be accessible to the public through platforms such as press briefings on issues of the day.

"The government as a whole needs to be accessible to the people," he said.

However, it would not be the first time President Masisi interacted with the local media as he has hosted a Botswana Democratic Party press briefing in Gaborone within a month as a sitting Head of State.

Source : BOPA