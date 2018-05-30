29 May 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Long Awaited Media Briefing Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will this afternoon at 3pm open a new page by holding the long awaited press briefing by the presidency.

Together with his cabinet, he will address the media at the Mass Media Complex in Gaborone.

Government spokesperson, Dr Jeff Ramsay said in an interview that the press briefing would be the first of its kind, giving the President an opportunity to meet a full sitting of the domestic media.

"It is his first of many such engagements because he believes that the public through the press needs to be constantly engaged by the government. That is at the core of his administration to keep the public informed," he said.

He said President Masisi may to some extent during the press briefing, outline his roadmap to the public.

Dr Ramsay said government as a whole would constantly be accessible to the public through platforms such as press briefings on issues of the day.

"The government as a whole needs to be accessible to the people," he said.

However, it would not be the first time President Masisi interacted with the local media as he has hosted a Botswana Democratic Party press briefing in Gaborone within a month as a sitting Head of State.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Govt Recognises Church Role

Government recognises contribution by the church to community development. Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.