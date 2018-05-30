Botswana: Govt Recognises Church Role

Gaborone — Government recognises contribution by the church to community development.

The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane told Bible Life Ministries members that the church contributed to causes of common good to communities.

Mr Tsogwane said this when officiating at the Leadership Life Development Convention 2018 and Bible Life Ministries 30th Anniversary Celebration in Gaborone on May 28.

Mr Tsogwane said he was aware of the charitable activities that the ministry was undertaking, including, among others, the construction of houses for needy families in Gaborone, Molepolole and Mochudi.

The church has also assisted in providing food, water storage tanks and bowsing of water to the aforementioned communities as well as providing ministering and theological training to prison inmates in Gaborone and other parts of Botswana, in addition to the donation of basic amenities.

He said the ministry had removed over 120 disadvantaged children off the streets to give them decent accommodation, rehabilitation and re-schooling, some of whom were now serving as panel beaters, mechanics and legal practitioners, among others.

Mr Tsogwane commended the founder of Bible Life Ministries, Dr Enock Sitima and his wife, Pastor Tshegofatso Sitima, for their visionary leadership adding that the sacrifices they endured in pioneering and steering the ministry was for the common good.

He further said in discharging its social responsibility, the church was in line with Vision 2036 Pillar of Human and Social Development

Evangelical Fellowship of Botswana leader, Rev. Moffat Lubinda said they appreciated the role played by Bible Life Ministries in capacitating Batswana at its own costs.

He said the leadership convention was a great platform for empowering leaders from local and other parts of the Africa region.

Meanwhile Pastor Sitima said while other denominations travelled afar for their pilgrimages, as Bible Life Ministries, they were proud to host church members from the length and breadth of the country and other parts of the Southern Africa region.

He called on the congregation to pray for the country's leadership during the transition period.

The Leadership Life Development Convention 2018 is held under the theme, Renovating Leadership, Ministry Growth and Impact.

The convention is the 12th meeting since the inaugural one was convened in 2002, and is held for the purpose of empowering leaders and pastors from various churches in Botswana and the Southern African region.

Bible Life Ministries was established in January 1988 at Young Women Christian Association in Gaborone with only 10 members on the first day and 30 years on, the church has over the years expanded to 40 branches in Botswana, 11 branches in other African countries, and one branch in India.

Source : BOPA