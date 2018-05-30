South Africa: New Miss SA Green Eager to Rebuild Country

Johannesburg — NEWLY-crowned Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, has pledged to contribute to the rebuilding of a better country. The 23-year-old medical student from Paarlwill was crowned in the capital Pretoria on Sunday.

She expressed determination to make a difference during her reign.

"As Miss South Africa I will be in a strong position to assist with the reconstruction of a better South Africa," she said.

"I have always been passionate about making a positive and progressive difference in the lives of others."

Green spoke about how she grew up being exposed to "two very different worlds: That of the fortunate and less fortunate."

"I want to assist in bringing those worlds together. I believe this can be done by providing equal education to all."

She pledged to be "a voice to those who cannot be heard, a servant and role model to South Africans and to the people of the world at large."

Green, who received R3 million (US$237 000) in prizes, will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant at the end of the year.

Runner up was 26-year-old B Comm graduate, Thulisa Keyi ,from East London.

She took the title Miss World South Africa and will represent South Africa on the global stage in this competition later this year.

She will receive nearly R600 000 in prizes.