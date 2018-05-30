29 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Bodies of Two Gambians Recovered in Italy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai

The bodies of two Gambian migrants from Niumi Kanuma, have been recovered from the sea of Catanzaro Lido in Italy on 13th May.

According to Alladin Fatty, a Gambian migrant in the area, the two young men went missing in the waters of Catanzaro Lido.

"It all started when a ball went into the water. In an attempt to recover it, they drowned," Fatty told The Migrant Project. The deceased were both 25 years old.

According to a first-hand account, one of the two men dived into the water but didn't resurface, probably because of the currents. Subsequently, the other young man dived into the water in an attempt to help him, Fattty explained.

It was reported that divers and ground crew from the Reggio Calabria Fire Brigade and naval vessels from the Port Authority, the Carabinieri or Italian Police and staff of the emergency services, all intervened. A helicopter from the Civil Protection Department was also involved in the search, which lasted for almost 24 hours, before the bodies were recovered.

In other development, a 25-year-old Gambian migrant named Lamin Manneh from Badibu, has been reported missing in Libya.

Gambia

Three Injured in Kerr Mama

Reports reaching this Foroyaa, indicate that two women and a man, names withheld, from Kerr Mama Village in NBR, have… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.