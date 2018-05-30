Gambia: Bodies of Two Gambians Recovered in Italy

The bodies of two Gambian migrants from Niumi Kanuma, have been recovered from the sea of Catanzaro Lido in Italy on 13th May.

According to Alladin Fatty, a Gambian migrant in the area, the two young men went missing in the waters of Catanzaro Lido.

"It all started when a ball went into the water. In an attempt to recover it, they drowned," Fatty told The Migrant Project. The deceased were both 25 years old.

According to a first-hand account, one of the two men dived into the water but didn't resurface, probably because of the currents. Subsequently, the other young man dived into the water in an attempt to help him, Fattty explained.

It was reported that divers and ground crew from the Reggio Calabria Fire Brigade and naval vessels from the Port Authority, the Carabinieri or Italian Police and staff of the emergency services, all intervened. A helicopter from the Civil Protection Department was also involved in the search, which lasted for almost 24 hours, before the bodies were recovered.

In other development, a 25-year-old Gambian migrant named Lamin Manneh from Badibu, has been reported missing in Libya.