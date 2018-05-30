30 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ghanaians Conclude Kenyan Tour With Victory Over Ulinzi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Ghana Revenue Authority men's basketball team concluded their week-long tour of Kenya with a 86-70 victory over former champions Ulinzi Warriors 86-70 at Kasarani Gymnasium.

Sunday's results mean that the Ghanaians return home having suffered just one loss, a narrow 64-62 defeat to Thunder last week, in their 10-day tour of Kenya.

After Sunday's match at Kasarani, Warriors team manager Stephen Bartilol said the friendly had helped his players identify areas of weaknesses ahead of Africa Military Masculine games to be staged in Congo Brazzaville next month.

During the tour, Ghana Revenue Authority players trained with their hosts and played a series of friendly matches organized by Sports Connect Africa in conjunction with the Kenya Basketball Federation and Hockey Farm Sports.

On Friday, Ghana Revenue Authority men's team beat Strathmore University 58-34. Baniba Dougie who has stood out for the visitors throughout, contributed 22 points in Ghana's victory.

Ghana Revenue Authority women's team narrowly lost to Strathmore Swords 46-44, with Gloriah Gyampoh top-scoring for the visitors with 29 points in matches played at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.

Earlier at Shauri Moyo Social Hall in Nairobi, Jack Agunda's buzzer-beating three-point helped Thunder Basketball Club register a narrow 64-62 victory over the visiting Ghana Revenue Authority men's team.

Kenya

Bosses in Massive Corruption Case to Stay in Jail For a Week

Suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo and National Youth Service Director-General Richard… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.