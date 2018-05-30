Kenya: Ghanaians Conclude Kenyan Tour With Victory Over Ulinzi

Ghana Revenue Authority men's basketball team concluded their week-long tour of Kenya with a 86-70 victory over former champions Ulinzi Warriors 86-70 at Kasarani Gymnasium.

Sunday's results mean that the Ghanaians return home having suffered just one loss, a narrow 64-62 defeat to Thunder last week, in their 10-day tour of Kenya.

After Sunday's match at Kasarani, Warriors team manager Stephen Bartilol said the friendly had helped his players identify areas of weaknesses ahead of Africa Military Masculine games to be staged in Congo Brazzaville next month.

During the tour, Ghana Revenue Authority players trained with their hosts and played a series of friendly matches organized by Sports Connect Africa in conjunction with the Kenya Basketball Federation and Hockey Farm Sports.

On Friday, Ghana Revenue Authority men's team beat Strathmore University 58-34. Baniba Dougie who has stood out for the visitors throughout, contributed 22 points in Ghana's victory.

Ghana Revenue Authority women's team narrowly lost to Strathmore Swords 46-44, with Gloriah Gyampoh top-scoring for the visitors with 29 points in matches played at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.

Earlier at Shauri Moyo Social Hall in Nairobi, Jack Agunda's buzzer-beating three-point helped Thunder Basketball Club register a narrow 64-62 victory over the visiting Ghana Revenue Authority men's team.