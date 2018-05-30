30 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: NYS Scam - a Week in Jail for Lilian Omollo, Richard Ndubai and 22 Others

By Sam Kiplagat

Suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo and National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai and 22 other suspects implicated in the NYS scam will spent at least one week in jail as they await a ruling on their bail application.

Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said he will deliver the on June 5.

The suspects, through their lawyers, on Tuesday pleaded with the court to be freed on bond, arguing that it was their constitutional right.

The prosecution, on the other hand, wanted them kept in custody as detectives complete their investigations.

Other than Mrs Omollo and Mr Ndubai, other suspects who appeared in court were Sammy Michuki, Sophy Karimi, Rodgers Nzioka, Evan Wafula Kundu, Welenalo Mulupi, Ferdinand Matano Odonyo, Christopher Malala and Sammy Mbugua Mwangi, among others.

The businesspeople who were in court include Anne Wanjiku Wambere Ngirita, Lucy Wambui Ngirita, Phyllis Ngirita, Simon Kanai, James Katululu, and Jeremiah Ngirita among others.

According to lawyer Stephen Ligunya, for Mrs Omollo, the suspects were not a flight risk, posed no threats to witnesses and had no plans of interfering with investigations.

He said Mrs Omollo had all along cooperated with investigators and had been subject to more than 50 inquisitions including before a parliamentary committee and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

