Dar es Salaam — The Directorate of Research at the University of Dar es Salaam has set aside at least Sh700 million to support over 100 local researchers who will be selected to undertake various research works for the year 2018.

This was revealed yesterday by the UDSM deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Prof Cuthbert Kimambo, when he was briefing reporters at a press conference ahead of the University's 4th Research Week Exhibitions for the year 2018 scheduled to commence today at the UDSM Nkrumah Hall.

Prof Kimambo further revealed that at least 200 researchers had submitted their research proposals for funding. However, he said due to a shortage of funds his office would be forced to provide funds to a few researchers.

"We can't afford funding all of them due to a critical shortage of funds. The names of the selected researchers who will be granted funds will be released some time this week," he said.

Commenting on this year's Research Week Exhibitions, themed: "Advancing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Utilization of National Resources", Prof Kimambo said the events were aimed at showcasing research-based solutions for a range of societal challenges to stakeholders and the public.

Minister for Trade, Industries and Investment Charles Mwijage was expected to officiate the opening of the events, confirmed Prof Kimambu yesterday.

Furthermore, Prof Kimambu said the exhibitions which are scheduled to end in June 1, will also provide an opportunity for building partnerships with public and private organizations, nationally and globally.

At same occasion, UDSM Director of research Dr Christine Noe expressed her optimism that this year's Research Week Exhibitions would foster country's economy transformation.

"The research findings that will be presented tomorrow (today) in the field of agriculture, fishery, industry and other sectors will be useful in transforming the sectors," she said.