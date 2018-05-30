South Africa: Germany Urges South Africa to Act Against Syrian Chemical Weapons

analysis

Berlin hopes that Germany and South Africa can tackle African conflicts together - but also eradicate chemical weapons from Syria.

Germany hopes to work closely with South Africa on the United Nations Security Council - especially to try to resolve conflicts and maintain peace in Africa - if both are elected next week onto the world's most powerful body for maintaining global peace and security, which is almost certain to happen.

But Berlin has also urged Pretoria to support Germany in eradicating chemical weapons from Syria where both the government and ISIS militant extremist rebels have been found by the UN to have used them against civilians in the seven-year-long civil war.

The German government would like South Africa to stop abstaining from resolutions - in both the UN and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) - which aim to end the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The UN General Assembly in New York will vote on 6 June on which countries should occupy the five non-permanent, two-year seats on the Security Council which will become vacant on 1...