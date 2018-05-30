Tanzania: Parliament Comes to Standstill, Mourns Fallen MP

SEVERAL Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday eulogised fallen Buyungu legislator Kasuku Bilago (CHADEMA) as a great man. The late Bilago passed away on Saturday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted after short illness.

Speaking separately to the 'Daily News' after the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Akson had postponed the session yesterday morning to give MPs time to reflect and mourn their colleague, some MPs said they have lost a great man,

who was passionate to serve his people and country. Dr Tulia sent her heartfelt condolences to the family and people of Kakonko, lawmakers and Tanzanians at large on the death of the MP.

She said the body of the fallen lawmaker will today be airlifted to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam for the legislators to pay their last respects in parliament and then the body of Bilago will be transported to his home village of Kasuga in Kakonko district,

Kigoma region where he will be laid to rest tomorrow. Dr Tulia said the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai will attend the burial. Others from Bunge who according to Dr Tulia will attend the burial are representatives from Zanzibar MPs, representatives from all political parties in the house,

Clerk of the National Assembly, all MPs from Kigoma region and other selected legislators. The Deputy Speaker saidBunge sessions will resume today morning but pause again in the afternoon for MPs to pay their last respects at Bunge grounds.

Mbinga Urban legislator Sixtust Mapunda (CCM) said Bilago's death was not only a blow to his party CHADEMA but also to all Tanzanians. "He has left a huge gap in his party and the country at large.

He was eloquent and his tone always reflected constructive criticisms...we have really lost a great man," he said. Esther Bulaya (Bunda-CHADEMA) broke into tears, sobbing uncontrollably and vividly looked devastated.

She was deeply saddened by the death of her fellow MP and had to be consoled by other legislators. Songea Urban lawmaker Damas Ndumbaro (CCM) also described the fallen Bilago as a wonderful person. "

He was a wonderful person and has been interacting with every one of us," Ndumbaro said. Wilfred Lwakatare (Bukoba Urban- CHADEMA) expressed shock over the sudden death of his colleague whom he described as a person who really knew how to present

his arguments and stood for what he believed. Joseph Mbilinyi 'Sugu' (Mbeya Urban- CHADEMA) was equally shocked, describing the late Bilago as the person who was a friend to everyone.

The late Bilago was admitted to the Dodoma Christian Medical Centre Trust since May 22 before he was referred to MNH.