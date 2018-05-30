Tanzania: Magufuli Endorses Kinana's Resignation Plea

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) National Chairman John Magufuli yesterday received and endorsed a request by the ruling party's Secretary General, Abdulrahman Kinana, to resign. Lately, there have been widely publicised rumours about the eminent step down of the party's chief executive.

Mr Kinana has served as the party's Secretary General since 2012 when he replaced his predecessor, Mr Wilson Mkama. Dr Magufuli yesterday gave a green light to Mr Kinana's request after rejecting his prior requests two times.

Addressing the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Kinana paid tribute to President Magufuli, CCM Vice-Chairman in Zanzibar and Mainland, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein and Mr Philip Mangula, respectively, for the good cooperation they accorded him in his duties as CCM top executive.

"We should agree that there is time for working and retiring as well... I know that you still wanted me to remain but every beginning has its end," he said. According to the outgoing Secretary General, CCM is the party that has had seven Secretary Generals so far, insisting that it was his time to call it quit.

NEC yesterday unanimously endorsed retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda and former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Makongoro Nyerere as NEC new members.

NEC, which started its meeting yesterday under the party's National Chairman President Magufuli, also voted in six members based on gender threshold.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Presidential communications, three new members are from Zanzibar and three others are from the mainland, bringing in six new NEC members.

About 18 names were proposed to grab the six seats in NEC, out of which nine were from Zanzibar and the other nine from the mainland.

The ruling party's Central Committee (CC) members and their NEC counterparts were holed up in a two-day meeting that ends today, with tough decisions expected during the final deliberations.

The party's top brass are convening just few days after the party's national chairman received a report from a special committee he had formed to make countrywide verification of the party's assets.

The nine-member committee was led by University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer of Political Science and Public Administration, Dr Bashiru Ally.

The report uncovered serious irregularities in the management of the party's assets, implicating some party officials in corrupt elements. Although the State House statement did not say if the Bashiru report would feature in the items of agenda of the meetings, it remains certain that the top party organs are likely to deliberate on the sensitive issue.