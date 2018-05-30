30 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fayemi Quits Cabinet Office Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muyiwa Adeyemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will today formally relinquish his office to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State.

Fayemi who won the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti will fly the party's flag in July 14, governorship election in the state.

The Guardian gathered that Fayemi had, indeed dropped his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari about three weeks ago which will take effect tomorrow (May 30, 2018).

A reliable source close to the minister said, "Unknown to many Nigerians, Fayemi had submitted his letter of resignation to the president about three weeks ago to take effect from tomorrow (today) and which the president has accepted.

"He will be in office today to address a press conference where he will give account of his stewardship in the ministry and finally sign off by 12:00pm.

"Thousands of Ekiti people are already waiting for him, his campaign will start formally on Monday."

The source also dismissed the rumours making the rounds that Fayemi has appointed a certain woman, lecturing at the Federal University Oye as his running mate."

Nigeria

Opposition, Others Pick Holes in Buhari's Scorecard

President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech drew mixed reactions yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.