Nigeria: Zamfara Governor, Yari, Gives Hisbah Commission Power to Arrest, Interrogate

Governor Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara State has signed a bill conferring more powers to the state Hizbah commission to arrest, interrogate and search residences or items where they suspect anti-Sharia activities or substances banned by Sharia are being kept.

Yari, who signed the bill yesterday at the Government House Chamber, Gusau, Zamfara State, shortly after addressing thousands of the citizens who converged at the state trade fair, Gusau, to celebrate this year's Democracy Day, said: "In our determination to strengthen Sharia implementation across the state, I would like to use this opportunity to announce that immediately after this address, I will sign a bill that will give Hisbah Commission the power to arrest, interrogate and search residences or items where they suspect anti-Sharia activities or substances banned by Sharia are being kept."

He then thanked members of the state House of Assembly for passing the important Sharia-related bill, which will help in further consolidating the position of the state in the implementation of Sharia.

Yari, who stated that his administration had never declined to sustain all the Sharia machineries and legal documents he inherited from the previous administrations, said his administration had extended investment to the custodian of the norms and values by undertaking the construction of a befitting modern Emir's palace at Gusau Emirate Council.