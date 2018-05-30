Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Water System in Alua

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday inaugurated a new water supply system in the administrative post of Alua, in Erati district, on the final day of his working visit to the northern province of Nampula.

The system will provide drinking water for ten hours a day, covering 15,000 people, with the potential to cover a further 10,000.

The water is impounded from four boreholes, pumping 24 cubic metres of water an hour. The water is piped to two tanks which together can store 160 cubic metres. There are 20 public standpipes connected to the tanks, and 150 residential connections. The tanks also provide water for the local health centre, health training centre, and boarding home. In this initial phase, the pipes run over 12.5 kilometres. The new system cost 27.8 million meticais (about 458,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

Also on Monday, Nyusi visited the Nantaka primary school in Alua, which was built by the northern division of Mozambique's publicly owned ports and rail company (CFM-Norte) in 2006, when Nyusi was a manger of that company.

Nyusi congratulated the pupils, their parents and the local community for protecting the school. "I'm pleased, because you have preserved this school well", he said, "and I ask you to continue doing so. I'm also asking you to leave space for the conclusion of the school's football field".

The regional director of CFM-Norte, Jeremias Rego, promised that the company will provide the school with another building.

"By the end of this year, we shall deliver a block of four classrooms, a corridor connecting it to the existing buildings, and an underground water tank", said Rego. "This is part of our social responsibility".

The Nantaka primary school was inaugurated in September 2006. It teaches from first to fifth grades, and currently caters for 915 pupils.