29 May 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Ambulance Service Not Available in Most Communities

By Ishmael Sallieu Koroma

--SABI Citizens' Perception Survey report

SABI - Strengthening Accountability, Building Inclusion - perception survey report has revealed that 85% of respondents interviewed during a survey on the availability and accessibility of healthcare said no ambulance service was available in their communities, while 45% admitted accessing basic healthcare services at the Peripheral Health Units (PHU) in their communities.

The survey report, which was launched last Thursday (24 May) by Christian Aid at the British Council Hall, collected data from 594 communities, 80 wards and 40 chiefdoms, covering all 14 districts of Sierra Leone. The report contains more than 45,000 submissions.

The data on the survey on health further revealed that 58% of respondents said the PHU's were difficult to reach, whilst 58% said they had paid for services at PHU's on their last visit.

"84% of women said they had delivered or planned to deliver their baby at health facility, whilst 77% of pregnant women and lactating mothers said they had access to free drugs on last visit to health facility," the SABI survey finding revealed.

On the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) of adolescents, the findings said 71% of respondents said they had not visited health facilities to get SRH services in the past six months.

SABI is a four-year citizen-led accountability programme funded by UK Aid and delivered by a consortium of international and Sierra Leonean partners, led by international development agency Christian Aid.

