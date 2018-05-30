Sierra Leone: CRSG Staff to Benefit From 'Highway Construction And Operation Management' Course in China

29 local staff of China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) are set to travel to China for a one month training course in Highway Construction and Operation Management. The 29 member team is expected to arrive in China on July 1 to commence the training.

CRSG is one of the major Chinese road construction companies in Sierra Leone that has undertaken series of road construction projects and this move of empowering locals is viewed as a clear manifestation of the company's continued commitment in enhancing the capacity of local staff members.

In his address to the beneficiaries, the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, Zhang Xueqian noted that a good road network would attract investment, create job opportunities, increase economic productivity and enhance growth in overall business activities.

He added that the Chinese government attached great importance to Sierra Leone's transportation development, which is why they are conducting the training programme for CRSG's Sierra Leonean staff.

"In China, there is a saying that: 'if you want to become rich build a road first," Counsellor Zhang said, and urged the trainees "... to pay close attention to the highway road network you will see in China."

He said the training programme was in response to President Bio's priority in education and human capacity building for Sierra Leoneans, and that it would support capacity building through learning new technical skills in highway road construction and management for the staff.

Director of CRSG, Du Xinguo, pointed out that staff members were selected based on hard work and good performance and called on them to make good use of the training course by complying with all instructions, requirements and regulations from the training instructors.

He thanked the Economic Commercial Counsellor for creating the opportunity for the CRSG staff and hoped that more of such goodies would be awarded to his company staff.

Abdul Richard Fofanah and Alhaji Osman Kamara, Survey Engineer and Toll Gate Agent, respectively, said they highly appreciated the training opportunity. Fofanah particularly noted that the training opportunity was indicative that the Chinese government was committed to enhancing the educational capacity of Sierra Leoneans, adding that they would do their best while in China and serve as motivators to their local colleagues.