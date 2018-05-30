Sierra Leone: Sister Land Limited Officially Launched

Sister Land limited, an organisation working in Sierra Leone to help vulnerable women living in the streets of Freetown by providing safe and secured women's residential care centre, has been officially launched on 19th May at Njala Venue, west of Freetown.

UK Branch Director of Sister Land Limited, Alastair Brodie, noted in his statement that since the inception of the organisation in the country, they have been providing basic food stuff to vulnerable people in rural areas.

Director Brodie revealed that the first mothers would sleep under the roof of sisters on May 21, and receive training to become self-reliant, adding that they would also receive financial support from his organisation.

He revealed that they were expecting one forty feet container loaded with items to equip their safe and secured residential women's care centre at Benjamin Drive, Regent Road.

Local director, Mariama John, expressed thanks and appreciation to the UK Director for believing in her ability to steer the mantle of leadership of the organisation in Freetown, and further thanked the Scotland Sisterland team for their support and initiative to empower homeless women and girls in Sierra Leone.

She also promised to work hard in lifting the lives of women and vulnerable groups in Sierra Leone.

Madam John called on people to volunteer with and donate to the organisation, adding donation could be done at Rokel Commercial Bank Limited.

The programme was rich in entertainment, while lot of pledges and donations were made to help keep the organisation going.