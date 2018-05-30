Sierra Leone: Orange Telecom Feeds Muslims in Makeni

As part of their corporate social responsibility to their valued customers, Orange Telecom, one of the leading telecommunication companies in Sierra Leone, last Friday, 25th May, donated assorted food items worth millions of Leones to Muslims in Makeni, northern Sierra Leone.

The company has been donating assorted food items during the month of Ramadan to Muslims observing the sacred month.

Speaking on behalf of Orange at Makeni Central Mosque during the donation, the company's Legal and Compliance Director, Haffie Haffner, said donating to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan was a way of giving back to their Muslim customers.

She said the donation was to tell their Muslim customers in that part of the country that they care about them while they observe the month.

"Ramadan is a special month of blessing and alms giving, which is why we at Orange Telecom have decided to give back to our Muslim customers in the country to support them go through the blessed month," she said.

Ms. Haffner further disclosed that they have donated to other mosques in the country, adding that they shall continue to give back to their valued customers in the country for as long as they continue to operate.

Worshipers at the Makeni Central Mosque hailed the leading telecommunications company in the country for their magnanimity.

Speaking on behalf of worshipers, Chief Imam of the Makeni Central Mosque, who also doubles as Head of Imam Council in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohamed Lamin Koroma, paid homage to the delegation and promised they would always offer prayers for the company during Ramadan.

Imam Koroma expressed joy for the donation, which he said came at the time when needed it most and promised that they would equitably distribute them to all worshipers in the mosque.

He acknowledged that Orange telecom is one of the leading telecommunication companies in the country that is doing great things and that by remembering Muslims and donating food items meant they care for Muslim and respect the holy month of Ramadan.