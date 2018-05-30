Sierra Leone: L.A.W.Y.E.R.S Condemns Attack On FCC Mayor

Legal Access through Women Yearning for Equality Rights and Social Justice (L.A.W.Y.E.R.S) has in a press release issued last Friday noted with grave concern and dismay the verbal and physical attack on the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, on Wednesday, 23rd May 2018.

'L.A.W.Y.E.R.S condemns these acts of violence and calls on the Sierra Leone Police to conduct its investigation into this incident thoroughly and charge the matter to court expeditiously. L.A.W.Y.E.R.S urges all who witnessed the incident or with information about it, to come forward and assist the Police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," they urged.

They noted that Mayor of Freetown is a major figure and role model to Sierra Leoneans of diverse backgrounds, and that the destructive symbolism of the attacks on her cannot be underestimated.

They therefore urged all citizens to stand up against violence, especially against women and girls.

"L.A.W.Y.E.R.S wishes to bring to the attention of H.E. the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, and his government, that the 25th of November is recognised as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. L.A.W.Y.E.R.S therefore requests that this year in Sierra Leone, the day is observed nationally with a series of events across the country, highlighting the adverse consequences of violence (in all its different forms) against women," the release states.

They expressed solidarity with the Mayor and all other women subjected to similar attacks as they try to go about their daily jobs.

"We pledge our continued support of the Mayor's efforts to improve the quality of life for all residents of Freetown," the release concludes.