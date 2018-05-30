Sierra Leone: UBA Ends Savings Promo

One of the leading financial institutions in Africa, United Bank for Africa Sierra Leone (UBA-SL), yesterday, May 24th, ended their Savings Promotion, where customers won amazing prizes including cash prizes, fridges, and three grand prizes of Le10 million Leones, and weekend at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel.

It could be recalled that on Monday, November, 13th 2017, UBA Sierra Leone, launched a six- month savings promotion, with the aim of encouraging a culture of savings among Sierra Leoneans.

Speaking during the final draw of the savings promotion at their Charlotte Street office, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, Chinedu Obeta, told journalists that from the launch of the promotion to the end, over five hundred customers qualified for the draw.

He said the bank is a Pan-African bank with a presence in 20 African countries, including New York, United Kingdom and France.

He disclosed that they commenced operation in Sierra Leone in 2008 and has grown to become one of three most profitable banks, with many branches in the country.

He said UBA Sierra Leone encourages financial inclusion in the country, leveraging on its various products, including VISA debit and prepaid cards, master card, point of sale terminals, ATMs, Internet banking platform, UBA business direct, freedom savings account, U-Gold account, employee savings account, U-care savings account, current accounts and many others.

He said the bank has not relented in its strategy to increase branch networks to cover key locations in the country to enhance accessibility to their financial services, adding that they have branches across Freetown, Makeni and Bo Town.

He said the importance of savings is that its assists customers to raise seed capital for business, adding that each of their savings account earn interest of seven percent per annum.