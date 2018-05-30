29 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Further Islamist Attack in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Unknown assailants, believed to be islamic fundamentalists, attacked the village of Monjane, in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on Sunday night.

According to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the attackers killed the village community leader. They accused him of providing information on the islamist group to the defence and security forces.

According to the Palma district administrator, Davide Machimbuco, cited by Radio Mozambique, the attackers have, in recent days, decapitated ten people in the Olumbi administrative post, of which Monjane is part.

Machimbuco said information on the matter had been referred to the Cabo Delgado provincial police command.

But when the radio approached the police, the provincial commander, Augusto Guta, said that information on the security situation in Palma, and the neighbouring districts of Mocimboa da Praia and Nangade, is now being handled by the General Command of the police in Maputo.

The police never refer to islamists, and describe the attacks simply as criminal acts.

The fundamentalist insurgency began on 5 October last year, with attacks on police installations in Mocimboa da Praia. This has been the district most affected, but the raids have spilled over the district boundaries into Palma and Nangade.

The group is known variously as "Al-Sunna" and "Al-Shabaab" - the latter is Arabic for "the Youth", and does not necessarily imply affiliation to the Somali terrorist group of that name.

Charges have been laid against 234 alleged members of the group, arrested in police operation, and they are expected to go on trial in the near future.

