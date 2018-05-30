Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa will have to return to the Windhoek High Court in late October for the start of her trial on a corruption charge dating from her term as governor of the Hardap region.

Acting judge Collins Parker yesterday postponed Hanse-Himarwa's case in her absence to 29 October for the start of her trial before judge Nate Ndauendapo. The trial is scheduled to run from 29 October to 2 November, and from 12 to 16 November.

Hanse-Himarwa, who made a first pretrial appearance in the High Court on 19 April, has already indicated that she would deny guilt to the corruption charge. The prosecutor general has indicted her on a charge of corruptly using her former office as governor of the Hardap region to obtain gratification for herself or another person. The charge is based on allegations that Hanse-Himarwa in December 2014 interfered in the allocation of houses that government built at Mariental by having two people taken off the list of housing beneficiaries, and having them replaced by two of her relatives.

The prosecution alleges that the names of two beneficiaries who were due to be allocated houses built at Mariental under a government housing project, Regina Kuhlman and Piet Fransman, were removed from a list of beneficiaries on instructions from Hanse-Himarwa, and replaced with the names of her sister-in-law and a granddaughter of an aunt.

Hanse-Himarwa made a first court appearance on the charge at Mariental on 5 March, when her case was transferred to the High Court in Windhoek. She remains free on a warning from the court while awaiting the start of her trial.