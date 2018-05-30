Nigeria: Another Nigerian Player Out of World Cup Team

Super Eagles defender, Stephen Eze, has confirmed that he has been dropped from Nigeria's World Cup squad.

Coach Genort Rohr is expected to make public the list of five players that would drop out from his present 30-man provisional squad before they travel on Thursday to London.

Eze via a tweet on Wednesday announced that his World Cup dreams for 2018 are over. He was also appreciative of the coaches and the NFF for giving him the chance to make it this far.

Already, Simon Moses is expected to be dropped for health reasons although there are talks of reassessing the player's chances of recovering faster than first stated by medics.

With the exclusion of Eze, and Moses Simon, three more players will be chalked off before the England friendly.

PREMIUM TIMES scooped that the home based duo of Dele Ajiboye and Junior Lokosa are not likely to make the team.

Sadly, my journey to #WorldCup ends here. I am disappointed to not make the final squad, but I want to thank our coach & management for the opportunity!

I wish my team the best & hope to join in celebrations when they bring the trophy home! GO #NIGERIA 🇳🇬⚽️! #DefendLikeEze pic.twitter.com/CQOJ9tsM8V

- StephenEzeOfficial (@DefendLikeEze) May 30, 2018