Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Super Eagles Highly Motivated to Deliver, Says Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick, the President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday said the Super Eagles have been highly motivated to deliver ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Pinnick made the remarks on the sidelines of a seminar on wealth creation, investments and portfolio management for players and officials of the Super Eagles in Abuja.

The seminar held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja saw leading voices in the private sector who are partners of the NFF delivering papers.

The NFF President noted that the federation had made sure that it left no stone unturned so as to ensure that the team was highly motivated to give their all for the love of the country.

"I believe we are ready and we have done everything we ought to do."

"There was a timetable for everything that we needed to do based on the arrangement we had in Krasnodar, Russia.

"We have religiously stuck to the plan in terms of our preparation. So far, we have played about four friendly matches, we've interfaced with the team and you can see the team spirit.

"Everybody is very happy and there is no cause for alarm. We will continue to try as much as possible to do our best as everything we are doing is hinged on motivating the team.

"That's my kind of leadership," he said.

He explained that the purpose of organising the seminar was to ensure that the future of the players was secured, adding that there was life after football.

"What we are doing here today is talking about the players' future and to let them know that we care about them, so that they can give their very best and enhance our future in Russia.

"The seminar is the very first of its kind in the history of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and is geared towards opening the eyes of the players and officials to good available investment plans.

"We believe that it is important to afford the players and their officials the opportunity to listen to critical advice in the area of wealth creation, business opportunities, investments and portfolio management.

"The focus should not always be entirely on playing football. Of course, the game on the pitch is important but they cannot play football forever as the average life span of an active player is about 40 years.

"After the game, there is that aspect of human existence that also requires adroit management and knowledge -based action. So, Management of what they have is key to life after retirement.

"In other words, all the monies that the players get from the World Cup can be used to start a good investment," he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the three resource persons, adding that the seminar was a rare opportunity for the team as it would go a long way in motivating them so as to give their best in Russia.

NAN reports that the Russia 2018 World Cup -bound Super Eagles contingent will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.. The session was earlier slated for Tuesday.

It would be an opportunity for the country's leader to meet with and wish the three -time African champions well on their way to a sixth appearance at football's biggest showpiece.

Pinnick told newsmen that Wednesday's session will take place at the Federal Executive Council chambers at 10 a.m., just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung will present the country's ambassadors to President Buhari, hours before they are due to fly to London aboard a chartered aircraft for another pre-World Cup friendly against England.

The match against England's Three Lions is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world -renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) on Wednesday. (NAN)