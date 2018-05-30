press release

Percy Tau, the Mamelodi Sundowns attacking dynamo whose performances earned him rave reviews this season walked away with the coveted 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Season award.

This was announced at the PSL Awards on Tuesday night, Tuesday, 29 May 2018. The Footballer of the Season is voted exclusively by the 16 Premier Division coaches.

Tau also took the 2017/18 Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season – as voted by his peers (but not his teammates).

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, Pitso Mosimane was awarded the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season award.

Siphesihle Ndlovu, the Maritzburg United youngster who was also nominated together with Tau for Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season, took Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season and Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season awards.

The Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season, as voted by members of the public only, went to Lamontville Golden Arrows, Siphelele Magubane.

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana keeper, Ronwen Williams took the MTN8 Last Man Standing Prize for his performances during the MTN8 competition that was won by his club, SuperSport United.

Egyptian former Bidvest Wits striker Amr Gamal returned to South Africa to attend the awards and took the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament.

Lebogang Maboe took both Nedbank Cup Most Improved Player of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament.

CATEGORY WINNER

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON - Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season - Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season - Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season - Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season - Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season - Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season - Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season - Siphelele Magubane (L. Golden Arrows)

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING - Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits)

NEDBANK CUP: Player of the Tournament - Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United)

NEDBANK CUP: Most Promising Player - Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United)

MULTICHOICE Diski Challenge Precious Find - Siboniso Conco (L. Golden Arrows)

MULTICHOICE Diski Shield Precious Find - Itumeleng Shopane (Kaizer Chiefs)