Liberia: Boy, 17 Discovered Dead

The dead body of a seventeen-year-old boy was at about 2:30 PM on Monday, May 28, 2018 discovered floating in the sea on 15th Street in Sinkor after drowning around Sophie in Congo Town.

Family sources said Christian Barcon disappeared on Sunday, May 27 when he was pulled away by a heavy tide of the ocean around the Sophie Community Beach in Congo Town where he has gone to play football with friends.

According to one of the family members, Alfred Grayboe, the boy met his demise when the football he was playing along with his friends speedily flew into the sea and in the process of retrieving it; he was quickly swept away by the strong tide of the sea.

Grayboe told our reporter after the incident, a vigorous search was hurriedly launched along the beach the whole of Sunday and on Monday, only for his dead body to be spotted floating in the sea around 2:30 PM Monday in the 15th Street area.

The late Christian Barcon was a 10th-grade student at the E. Jonathan Goodridge High School in Gaye Town on the Old Road.

Also speaking to this Paper was a beach security Officer, Daniel Sayon who helped in the process of retrieving the body of Christian. According Sayon, his group is always in the constant habit of advising both the young and old about the dangers of swimming in the sea especially during the rainy season, but no one listens.

Many Liberians have the hobbies of bathing in the ocean whenever they visit the beach mainly on the weekends and holidays and at times it can be tragic.

It can be recalled that last year in the Month of June, similar incident occurred when a man in his early thirties drowned in the same Sophie Community area and his body was discovered somewhere behind the Executive Mansion three days later.