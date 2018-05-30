Liberia: 'Revisit Securisk Contract'

The newly elected president of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Workers Association (MIAWA) is calling on central administration to immediately put in place measures to revisit the current insurance contract with Securisk Company so as to positively impact the lives of workers.

Samuel B. Fayiah said despite the huge premium deducted by Securisk from employees, little treatment is given to them and their dependents whenever they visit the hospital for medical attention. Fayiah noted that he will insure to serve in working assiduously to improve workers' welfare and also seek the protection of their rights at all levels.

Fayiah who is also the director for communions' farms at the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the same time asserted that he will seek cordial relationship with administration for a dialogue to tackle the numerous challenges faced by employees such as lack of transportation to and from work. He promised to perform his duty as a servant president for employees of MIA.

His assertion was contained in his induction statement delivered on the grounds of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Capitol Hill recently.

Earlier, the guest speaker at the occasion, Madam Maraya Fyneah called on the men and women of the new workers' leadership to serve together to uplift the MIA for productivity and to gain the best results and avoid infightings.

Madam Fyneah, administrative and finance officer at the Liberia Women Legislative Caucus secretariat who spoke on the topic: "Working Together Works" admonished the newly inducted officers of MIAWA to cultivate a sense of open ears, eyes and minds because that's the only way they will work cooperatively with central administration and not in confrontation.

For his part, the Inducting officer of the elected officials, Edward Mulbah advised the new leaders of MIAWA to strive in the direction of collectively advocating for the association in driving towards strategic thinking for long-planning to promote awareness for the mission and vision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Mulbah, executive director at the Liberia Peace-building Office called on the new MIAWA leadership to build a stronger relation with administration and allow members of the association to be constantly focused on their programs and priorities. He urged them to insure supporting the new corps of officers of MIAWA by regularly paying their dues and encourage those who are delinquent to do likewise.

Others inducted included Mrs. Louise K. Davis-Morris, vice President; Miss Etta S. Weazeon, financial secretary and Mrs. Jarsee Sonii, treasurer. Also inducted were Miss Atriana N. Sirleaf, women president; Mrs. Lydia W. Mcgee, vice president; Mrs. Helena Chea, financial secretary; Mr. Sackie Coleman, chief driver and Mr. Prince Friday Tiankpan, assistant chief driver.