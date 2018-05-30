29 May 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mark Keshen Thrills Paynesville Youth, Promises Lots of Assistance

One of Liberia's youthful entrepreneurs and current contender of the pending Montserrado County senatorial by-elections, Mark Keshen has called on Liberian young people to be law abiding and holistically concentrate on their beloved Country, Liberia could be a better place to live and be admired by the global community for positive things.

Speaking Tuesday, May 29, 2018 as guest speaker at the official launch of the Federation of Paynesville Youth (FEPAY) Computer and Tailoring program held at the Paynesville Town Hall, Keshen used the occasion to tutored young people on how to be successful people in their daily lives. FEPAY grouped students from various schools in the Paynesville area.

Addressing the students on how to become a successful people in their youthful days, Keshen challenged them to consider using the opportunity given them to change their community and their nation by becoming a successful person, noting, "You have the power for the next generation."

He quizzed the students as to how they are being prepared to meeting all of the challenges that will give them the opportunity to be successful individuals, asking them in a rather polite manner, "Are you prepared to be successful people in life when you are paying teachers for grades."

"I am here to admonish you on how I see to be a better tomorrow; go out there to be a good leader; go out there to help somebody, but don't copy and paste, you must put in time to acquire a sound education," Keshen told the students.

the exuberance students attentively listened to Mark Keshen

Concluding, Keshen urged the youths not to limited themselves in whatever they crave for, also promised that his organization, the FOX Movement is indeed prepared to working with schools in developing their minds to become successful people, adding, "My institution is prepare to developing an electronic library for the students of Paynesville to advance themselves instead of going to video clubs," Keshen bragged.

For his part, the Chairman of FEPAY, Victor Allison thanked the guest speaker for his inspirational message to the students, and lauded praises on him for his interest to developing the minds of the youths of Paynesville.

