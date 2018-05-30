29 May 2018

Liberia: 'Reckless' - Rep. Dopoh Hits Back At Mo Ali Over Warning To UP Lawmakers

Rivergee County electoral district three Representative Francis Dopoh has hit back at the vice chairman for Press and Propaganda of the opposition Unity Party (UP) over his warning to lawmakers of the party regarding alleged lobby for ten percent cut from the US$536million loan before members of the House of Representatives and Senate for ratification.

Recently there has been report of lawmakers allegedly lobbying to get 10% of the US$536million before passing the loan agreement, a decision that has since backfired in the public glare.

Speaking via mobile phone on Okay FM Tuesday, the vice chairman for Press and Propaganda of the opposition Unity Party (UP), Mohammed Ali alias 'Mo Ali' warned that any lawmaker of the party that will accept the 10% cut, will be expelled from the party with immediate effect after investigation.

But appearing on the same radio station, Representative Francis Dopoh who himself is a member of the opposition Unity Party termed the statement from Mo Ali as 'reckless'.

According to the Rivergee County lawmaker, the statement from Mo Ali has the proclivity to cause 'dark cloud' over the image of the lawmakers of the party who are in the 54th Legislature.

Representative Dopoh further frowned that Ali shouldn't send caveat in such manner.

"You should believe in your lawmakers and say that as far I am concern, I don't think my lawmakers will do so and encourage them not to do so. But he shouldn't make such reckless statements," he said.

Dopoh reminded Ali that the Unity Party is an institution and they (lawmakers) are responsible people and as such, he shouldn't brand them in such manner.

"If you had irresponsible people before, we are not. I don't have understanding of 10% and as far I am concern, no member of the Unity Party lawmakers have ever told me or no member of the House of Representatives have told me of 10%. I am not interested," he added

