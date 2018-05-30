30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets Super Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

Players and officials of Nigeria's senior national football team, Super Eagles, are currently at the presidential villa for a farewell meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of their trip to Russia for the World Cup.

The team is lead by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

The session was earlier slated for Tuesday evening.

It would be an opportunity for the president to wish the three -time African champions well on their way to a sixth appearance at football's biggest showpiece.

The meeting is coming hours before the eagles are due to fly to London for a pre-World Cup friendly against England's Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) next Wednesday.

Nigeria

Opposition, Others Pick Holes in Buhari's Scorecard

President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech drew mixed reactions yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.