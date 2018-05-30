Nigeria: Buhari Meets Super Eagles

Players and officials of Nigeria's senior national football team, Super Eagles, are currently at the presidential villa for a farewell meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of their trip to Russia for the World Cup.

The team is lead by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

The session was earlier slated for Tuesday evening.

It would be an opportunity for the president to wish the three -time African champions well on their way to a sixth appearance at football's biggest showpiece.

The meeting is coming hours before the eagles are due to fly to London for a pre-World Cup friendly against England's Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) next Wednesday.