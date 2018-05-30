30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Trace of Supposed Roaming Lion - Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency

Rangers from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency are keeping an eye on Mbombela and the surrounds in search of an alleged roaming lion - which only one person has ostensibly seen.

On Tuesday night, reports emerged of a lion being spotted on the R37, about 40km from Mbombela.

Agency spokesperson Kholo Nkambule said its rangers responded to the tip-off and searched the area. No trace of it was found.

It would resume its operation on Wednesday.

Nkambule said it was suspicious that it appears only one person had supposedly seen the lion, as true sightings are usually reported by a number of witnesses.

Meanwhile, Kruger National Park spokesperson William Mabasa said while it was aware of the reports, it had no record of a lion escaping from their premises.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told News24 police would also have to be informed of a lion on the prowl. No such incident has however been reported, he said.

Twitter users opted to see the positive in the unconfirmed situation, with some claiming that the supposed rogue lion was the reincarnation of Shamba, which was killed in April after attacking its owner at a private game reserve near Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

Source: News24

South Africa

