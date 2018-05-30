30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Du Preez's Set for Springbok Record Books

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Du Preez family are set to make Springbok history when Rassie Erasmus' side tackle Wales in Washington DC on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 23:00 SA time.

Should flyhalf Robert du Preez, a last-minute addition to the 26-man squad named by Erasmus on Saturday, take to the field off the substitutes' bench, it will be the first case in Springbok history of a Springbok father with three Springbok sons.

Robert du Preez senior, the current head coach of the Sharks, played 7 Tests for the Springboks in 1992 and 1993, while his son Jean-Luc has 10 to his name.

Dan du Preez will make his fourth appearance in the green and gold when he starts at No 8 on Saturday, with Robert du Preez junior itching to make his debut and etch the Du Preez name into Springbok folklore.

Furthermore, the Du Preez's will also become the fourth set of three Springbok brothers. The previous three sets were the Luyt brothers (1912), the Bekker brothers (1960) and the Du Plessis brothers (1984).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Gold' Rush Hits Tiny Village

"Gold diggers" from the rural village of KwaMachi in Harding, in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, are spending nights and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.